Saturday News Recap: Obi’s Critique Of 2026 Budget Proposal, Tinubu’s Yuletide Trip+ More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Obi Faults Alleged Forgery

Opposition Leader Accuses FG Of Insincerity

We begin with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, who has criticised the alleged amendments to the tax laws.

A lawmakers Abdussamad Dasuki, had earlier in the week raised an alarm over some alleged adjustments in the laws as against what the National Assembly passed.

Obi, one of the country’s opposition leaders, said the claims by the lawmaker are concerning and accused the Federal Government of “forgery”.

Quotable: “This is not merely an administrative oversight; it is a serious matter that strikes at the core of constitutional governance and reveals the extent of our institutional decay.

“We have transitioned from a Nigeria where budgets are padded to one where laws are forged—changes that impact taxpayers’ rights and, most importantly, access to justice.”

PDP Criticises Tinubu’s Budget Proposal

Wants Better Utilisation of Security Funds

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s budget proposal, tagging it “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings”.

PDP’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, who issued a statement after President Bola Tinubu’s budget presentation, said the budget proposal failed to address critical issues affecting Nigerians. The party wants a transparent and efficient use of the security budget to help address the country’s challenges.

Tinubu Tours Three States

To Spend Yuletide In Lagos

A day after Tinubu’s budget presentation, the president will be on a three-state tour, according to government advisor Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu will leave Abuja on Saturday, from where he will proceed to visit Borno, Bauchi, and Lagos states. When done with the visits to the northern states, the president will move to Lagos to observe the Yuletide.

In Lagos, he is expected to attend several social events, including the Eyo Festival, and also receive dignitaries who will pay homage to him in his home state.

Air Peace Resumes Flight on Ibadan-Abuja Route

Targets Increased Passenger Traffic

Respite may have come for travellers in Ibadan, Oyo State, as Air Peace reopens flight operations between the city and Abuja.

The airline, in a statement, attributed the development to the reopening of the Ibadan Airport for commercial flights. It said the move will commence from 24 December, 2025.

CBN Issues Directive On Foreign Card Transactions

Asks Banks To Enforce Multi-Factor Authentication

In the meantime, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has mandated banks and other financial institutions to implement multi-factor authentication for foreign card transactions.

A circular by the apex bank said the directive affects withdrawals and digital transactions above $200 daily, $500 weekly, and $1,000 monthly, or their naira equivalents.

The CBN listed several benefits of the move, including convenience, security, and a better user experience for foreign card usage in Nigeria, among others.

Detty December In Full Swing

Busta Rhymes, M.I Headline Lagos Event

The CBN directive is coming at a time when Detty December came into full swing in Lagos. The city is buzzing with events lined up for the end-of-year festivities.

On Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday, the Detty December Fest took place in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. American rapper Busta Rhymes, alongside Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage and M.I Abaga, headlined the event that drew a large crowd.

The American, born as Trevor Smith Jr, returned to Lagos after 15 years for the event, which ran into the early hours of the day.

AFCON Gets New Schedule From 2028

Event to Hold Every Four Years

In sports, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) says the continent’s premier football event, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), will now be held every four years. But this will be after the 2028 edition of the tournament.

CAF chief Patrice Motsepe announced this on Saturday and said the change is part of a significant restructuring of the international game in Africa.

He said the adjustment, for the tournament which normally holds every two years, is to help it fit better into a packed global calendar. Motsepe said the introduction of an annual African Nations League competition—similar to the UEFA Nations League—would now help boost coffers instead.

Videos to Watch on our YouTube Channel

Below are some videos to keep up-to-date with happenings in Nigeria and across the world:

It’s a wrap this evening! Join us next time, but don’t forget to get more news updates on www.channelstv.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/2Hb8hjx and watch us on DSTV:420 | Sky UK: 518 | Live Stream: www.channelstv.com/live