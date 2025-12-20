PHOTOS: Morocco Ready As AFCON 2025 Kicks Off Sunday

Preparations are in full swing in Marrakech and other cities in Morocco, as the country gears up to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), beginning on Sunday, December 21, 2025.



Stadiums, training facilities, and key infrastructure are undergoing final upgrades, while security and logistics arrangements are being fine-tuned.

With streets and public spaces being readied to welcome teams and fans from across the continent, the Maghreb nation is shaping up for Africa’s biggest football tournament.

Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, will be in action in the opening game, where they take on the Coelacanths of Comoros as Africa’s premier football competition kicks off on home soil.

A strong home support is expected for the Atlas Lions, who will be aiming to start the tournament on a positive note, as excitement builds across the country.

Ahead of the kickoff, here are some photos curated from the host nation:

Stadium Facilities Undergoing Upgrades Ahead Of the Tournament

Streets And Public Spaces Decorated In Anticipation Of Africa’s Biggest Football Showpiece

Security And Logistics Teams Coordinating Preparations Across Morocco

Marrakech Getting Ready To Welcome Teams, Officials, And Fans From Across The Continent.