PHOTOS: Morocco Ready As AFCON 2025 Kicks Off Sunday

With streets and public spaces being readied to welcome teams and fans from across the continent, the Maghreb nation is shaping up for Africa’s biggest football tournament.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated December 20, 2025
Men install Moroccan flags in a pedestrian street in Rabat, on December 19, 2025, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Preparations are in full swing in Marrakech and other cities in Morocco, as the country gears up to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), beginning on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Stadiums, training facilities, and key infrastructure are undergoing final upgrades, while security and logistics arrangements are being fine-tuned.

Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, will be in action in the opening game, where they take on the Coelacanths of Comoros as Africa’s premier football competition kicks off on home soil.

A strong home support is expected for the Atlas Lions, who will be aiming to start the tournament on a positive note, as excitement builds across the country.

Ahead of the kickoff, here are some photos curated from the host nation: 

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, is reflected in water on December 20, 2025, ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

A general view of the stadium as a camera operator tests their equipment at the Agadir Grand Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on 20 December 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Workers make the final touches to the outside of Agadir Grand Stadium, Morocco, on 20 December 2025, on the eve of the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament.  (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 Stadium Facilities Undergoing Upgrades Ahead Of the Tournament

Workers make the final touches to the outside of Agadir Grand Stadium, Morocco, on 20 December 2025, on the eve of the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

A worker waters the plants at the Agadir Grand Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, on 20 December 2025, on the eve of the kick-off of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament.  (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

 

Streets And Public Spaces Decorated In Anticipation Of Africa’s Biggest Football Showpiece

 

Men install Moroccan flags in a street of the ancient Medina in Rabat on December 19, 2025, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

 

Security And Logistics Teams Coordinating Preparations Across Morocco

 

Workers put the finishing touches on the fanzone, in the Souissi district of Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025, ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

Marrakech Getting Ready To Welcome Teams, Officials, And Fans From Across The Continent.

Supporters and entertainers make their way in a procession to the fan zone in Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025, ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.  (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

Supporters and entertainers make their way in a procession to the fan zone in Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025, ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.  (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

Supporters and entertainers make their way in a procession to the fan zone in Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025, a(Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP)

 

