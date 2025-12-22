×

Billionaire Ellison Offers Personal Guarantee For Son’s Bid For Warner Bros

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated December 22, 2025
Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation, gestures as he makes a speech during the New Economy Summit 2014 in Tokyo on April 9, 2014. Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP

Oracle tech tycoon Larry Ellison is offering a $40.4 billion personal guarantee to back Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, deepening a bidding war with Netflix, a statement said on Monday.

The amended proposal, worth a total $108 billion from the company run by Ellison’s son David, addresses concerns raised by Warner Bros’ board, which saw the Paramount bid as too risky and asked shareholders to accept a competing buyout offer from Netflix.

Netflix shocked the industry December 5 by announcing it had sealed an agreement to buy the film and television studio and HBO Max streaming business for nearly $83 billion, the entertainment industry’s biggest consolidation deal this decade.

Three days later, Paramount — whose CEO is David Ellison, son of Larry Ellison, an ally of President Donald Trump — launched an all-cash tender offer valuing the entertainment giant at $108.4 billion.

But Warner Bros last week described the Paramount offer as risky, saying it was backed by “an unknown and opaque revocable trust” and involved “no Ellison family commitment of any kind.”

A sign for Warner Brothers Discovery is seen outside of the Turner Entertainment Networks building home to CNN and the location of the first presidential debate, on June 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Warner Bros Discovery also stressed the dependence of the Paramount offer on foreign investors — $24 billion of the financing comes from Middle East sovereign wealth funds — which could require further government approval.

Paramount’s amended proposal is meant to address those concerns and also increases the breakup fee to match Netflix’s $5.8 billion, which would be payable to Warner Bros if its offer does not clear regulatory review.

“Paramount has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to acquiring WBD,” said David Ellison. “Our $30 per share, fully financed all-cash offer… continues to be the superior option to maximize value for WBD shareholders.”

(COMBO) This combination of files pictures created on December 22, 2025 shows the Paramount logo (TOP) displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2023 and the WB logo on the exterior of Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank in Burbank, California on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon and Robyn Beck / AFP)

Unlike Netflix’s offer, Paramount’s bid includes the buyout of cable channels such as CNN, TNT, TBS and Discovery — which would be added to its group of TV assets like CBS, MTV and Comedy Central.

 

Trump weighs in

The bidding war that will reshape Hollywood and US media has drawn White House attention.

Trump has repeatedly weighed in, saying Netflix’s deal “could be a problem” as it would leave Netflix with a huge market share of the film and TV industry.

US President Donald Trump participates in a video call with military service members from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 27, 2025, during the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

But he has also railed against coverage of the White House from Paramount-owned CBS News, saying neither bidder for Warner Bros had his preference.

He has stressed the importance that CNN gets new ownership as part of the Warner Bros sale, targeting the outlet he has long criticized for what he calls “fake news.”

Both Paramount and Netflix have lobbied the White House directly, with David Ellison also making conservative-friendly changes at CBS News.

(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of photographs created on December 8, 2025 shows (TOP), the Paramount logo displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California on March 9, 2023, (C) The logo of Warner Bros. Discovery is seen at one of their offices in Culver City, California, on December 5, 2025, and (BOTTOM) The Netflix logo displayed at the companys offices on Vine in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2025. Billionaire Larry Ellison, the world’s third-richest man, has personally guaranteed $40.4 billion to Paramount Skydance, led by his son David, for its bid to acquire Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), according to a document published on December 22, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Since taking over Paramount earlier this year, the company has appointed journalist Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Weiss is a prominent critic of what she calls bias in mainstream media, and the appointment won praise from conservatives.

On Monday, Weiss was accused by a CBS News staff member of pulling a planned segment on an El Salvador maximum-security prison where the Trump administration sent hundreds of Venezuelan migrants.

AFP

