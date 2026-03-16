‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Two Oscars

Netflix’s smash hit “KPop Demon Hunters” — a tale of good and evil incorporating traditional Korean mythology and set to a thumping soundtrack — on Sunday won the Oscar for best animated feature.

It snapped up a second Academy Award for best original song for “Golden,” the film’s infectious anthem about empowerment, self-reliance and personal growth. It was the first K-pop song to win the category.

The movie — co-produced with Sony Pictures Animation — premiered on Netflix in June 2025, but quickly found a massive global following and is currently the streaming giant’s most-watched original film of all time.

READ ALSO: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Oscar For Best Picture

When a special singalong version was released in North American theaters for one weekend only, it easily topped the box office chart.

“This is for Korea and Koreans everywhere,” co-director Maggie Kang told the audience, with co-director Chris Appelhans and producer Michelle Wong at her side.

South Korean news channel YTN praised Kang’s “heartfelt message to Korea” and the Hankook Ilbo newspaper featured the quote in a headline.

The movie tells the tale of HUNTR/X, a popular K-pop girl group whose members live double lives as weapons-wielding demon slayers. Their songs help create a magical barrier called the Honmoon that protects humanity.

The role of demon hunter is passed down over the generations.

The current trio — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — are sassy women who dress well but also are goofy and wolf down Korean food between performances and hunting missions.

They must square off against a demon boy band, the Saja Boys, who are sent by the demon lord Gwi-ma to weaken the Honmoon. A battle for humanity ensues.

The film borrows from the idea of shamanism — the tradition of having intermediaries to interact with the spiritual world, and features sweeping recreations of Seoul’s skyline.

Kang has explained the project was years in the making.

“This silly K-pop movie idea could represent so many aspects of my culture. Once I realized that, it was full force, making the most Korean movie I could make,” she told The New York Times in an interview published in January.

“I wrote a lot of things in Korean first, in my head, and thought about what is the best way to translate this emotion or dialogue into English?”

The main cast is made up mostly of Korean actors.

‘Golden’

Developing the music was a years-long process.

“This concept is so wackadoo, the songs had to be fantastic for it to be accepted,” Kang told the Times.

“Golden” — which topped the charts in more than two dozen countries — is the movie’s musical centerpiece, featuring lyrics in English and Korean.

It is Rumi’s battle cry, as she reveals to the world that she is also a half-demon.

“I’m done hidin’, now I’m shinin’ like I’m born to be,” says the song, which was written by a team including Korean-American singer EJAE, who is Rumi’s singing voice.

“We’re goin’ up, up, up, it’s our moment / You know together we’re glowin’ / Gonna be, gonna be golden.”

The tune also has won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for best original song in a motion picture, and a Grammy for best song written for visual media.

The best original song Oscar is sweet revenge for EJAE, who has said in multiple interviews that her dreams of being a K-pop star were dashed after a decade of training when she was told she wouldn’t cut it.

“Rejection is redirection. And so never give up. It’s never too late to shine like you were born to be,” EJAE said in January as she accepted her Golden Globe, borrowing from her own lyrics.

In South Korea, fans hailed their latest cultural product to infect the world with “K-syndrome” — the irresistible surrender to the country’s movies, music, books, fashion and cuisine.

“The so-called K-syndrome is now going into animated film as well,” wrote one viewer using the YouTube handle Kim Chang-soo.