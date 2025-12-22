×

China To Impose 42.7% Duties On EU Dairy

The "duty deposits", which range from 21.9 per cent to 42.7 per cent, come into effect on Tuesday.

By Channels Television
Updated December 22, 2025
This illustration photograph shows a screen displaying a stock market index graphs and the word “Tariffs” written in the colours of the US flag, in Paris on April 4, 2025. Markets extended a global selloff on April 4, 2025 as countries around the world reeled from US President’s trade war, but the White House insisted the American economy will emerge victorious. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

 

China said on Monday it would place temporary duties on “certain dairy products” imported from the European Union, marking the latest salvo in a trade spat that spans from food to electric vehicles.

The “duty deposits”, which range from 21.9 per cent to 42.7 per cent, come into effect on Tuesday.

They hit a range of items, including fresh and processed cheese, curd, blue chees,e and some milk and cream, the commerce ministry in Beijing said in a statement.

Officials launched an anti-subsidy probe in August 2024 after receiving a request from the Dairy Association of China. The probe will conclude in February.

 

China’s commerce ministry said Monday that preliminary findings showed a link between EU subsidies and “substantial damage” to its domestic dairy industry.

The fees on EU dairy come a week after Beijing said it would impose anti-dumping levies on EU pork imports for five years.

Those duties kicked in on December 17 and range from 4.9 percent to 19.8 percent — down from temporary levies of 15.6 to 62.4 percent that had been in place since September.

 

 

