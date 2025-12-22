FG Mandates Drug Screening For Public Sercvice Employment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved mandatory drug testing as a prerequisite for employment into the federal public service, as part of renewed efforts to tackle the growing problem of substance abuse in the country.

The directive, conveyed to permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments and parastatals, was announced in a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, the new requirement is aimed at curbing the rising incidence of illicit drug use and its adverse impact on national development, workplace efficiency, and internal security.

The government, he said, is particularly alarmed by the increasing rate of drug and substance abuse among young people, describing the trend as “disturbing” and capable of undermining public health, socio-economic progress, and overall productivity within the public sector.

As part of the implementation process, ministries, departments, and agencies have been directed to work closely with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to conduct the drug tests in accordance with established standards and procedures.

The policy, the statement noted, underscores the government’s commitment to promoting a disciplined, drug-free public service while strengthening national efforts against substance abuse.