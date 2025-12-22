Gov Bago Receives Remaining Rescued St. Mary’s School Students

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has received the remaining abducted students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

The students were formally handed over on Monday by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who was represented by Major General Adamu Laka.

Speaking at the handover, Laka said security agencies had worked tirelessly since the abduction to ensure the safe rescue and return of the children.

He emphasized the Federal Government’s commitment to policies that protect the rights and safety of every Nigerian child, while reiterating the determination of security agencies to continue implementing measures to safeguard the country and its citizens.

Governor Bago, who was visibly emotional while receiving the rescued students and staff, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, for their swift intervention and decisive actions that led to the successful rescue of the victims.

The Presidency on Sunday announced that Federal Government has secured the release of 130 kidnapped schoolchildren whisked away by gunmen from the St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State.

“Another 130 abducted Niger state pupils released, none left in captivity,” a presidential spokesperson Sunday Dare said in a post on X.

Over 300 children, teachers, and other staff members were kidnapped by the gunmen who stormed the Catholic school in the early hours of November 21.

Sources said the gunmen, who arrived in large numbers, riding on over 60 motorcycles and accompanied by a van, shot the school’s gatekeeper, leaving him with serious injuries.

The Federal Government responded by imposing a 24-hour security cordon and launching aerial surveillance across parts of Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States.

President Bola Tinubu cancelled planned international travel to address the crisis.

Authorities also ordered the indefinite closure of all schools in Niger State and many federal institutions in high-risk regions.

On December 7, the Federal Government said it secured the release of 100 of the children.

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State received the 100 Abducted pupils at the Niger State Government House.