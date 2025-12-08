‘Security Agencies Must Prevent Future Kidnappings,’ Tinubu Welcomes 100 Niger State Schoolchildren’s Release

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to ensure that all abducted Nigerians across the country are rescued and returned safely.

Tinubu said that Nigerian children should no longer be “sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma”.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Gov Bago Receives 100 Abducted Niger State Schoolchildren After Release

The President, who stated this on Monday while reacting to the release of 100 pupils of the St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Niger State, also directed security agencies to “prevent future kidnappings”.

“My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones.

“From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma,” Tinubu was quoted as saying in a statement signed by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga.

He commended the security agencies for their “tireless efforts in securing the freedom” of the Niger State schoolchildren.

Tinubu, however, charged the security agencies to ensure the swift release of the remaining children and their teachers who are still held hostage.

He also assured the parents that both the federal and the governments were working closely to reunite all the abducted students with their families.

“I have been briefed on the safe return of 100 students from the Catholic School in Niger State. I rejoice with Governor Umar Bago and commend our security agencies for their steadfast work in ensuring the safe return of the students to their families since the unfortunate incident on November 21,” he added.

No fewer than 315 people—303 students and 12 teachers — were kidnapped by bandits during an attack at the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, in the remote community of Papiri.

Fifty pupils were said to have escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

However, 265 individuals—including 253 children and all 12 teachers—remained in captivity until Sunday, when the number was reduced to 165, after the Federal Government secured the release of 100 pupils.

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State received the children at the Niger State Government House at about 5:20 pm on Monday.

The students were formally handed over to the state government today, Monday 8 of December 2025, by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The governor thanked President Tinubu and the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, for their swift and coordinated response that led to the successful recovery of the children.

Bago assured parents and the general public that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining students still in captivity, expressing optimism that they would be reunited with their families in due course.

He also called for sustained prayers to ensure their safe return and to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the state.