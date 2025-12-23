TCN Clears Illegal Structures On Ugwuaji–Makurdi Transmission Line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has removed illegal structures encroaching on its transmission line right-of-way of Tower 31 of the Ugwuaji–Makurdi 330kV Double Circuit Line at Akpuoga Nike, Enugu State.

A statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, noted that the development is part of ongoing efforts to protect critical power infrastructure and ensure public safety.

Aside from the demolition of affected fences and other structures erected dangerously close to Tower 31 in Enugu East Local Government Area, other illegal structures along the corridor of a 132kV transmission line were also removed.

It said the demolished structure posed serious safety risks and obstructed maintenance access.

READ ALSO: Petrol Supply Rose To 71.5m Litres Daily In October — NMDPRA

Before the commencement of the demolition exercise, TCN said it had consistently carried out sensitisation campaigns warning residents and traders against building or conducting activities within transmission corridors.

“The action was unavoidable, necessitated by the need to prevent accidents, safeguard lives and property, and ensure unhindered access for linemen during routine inspections and emergency repairs.

“For prospective land developers, the clearance for transmission lines right of way is 50m for 330kV lines (25m on each side) and 30m for 132kV transmission lines (15m on each side)”, the statement read in part.

Mbah noted that strict adherence to approved safety clearances around transmission lines remains essential for reliable power delivery and the overall safety of host communities.