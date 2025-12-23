‘We Are Ready,’ Ndidi Backs Super Eagles To Bounce Back At AFCON

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has spoken with confidence and optimism after stepping into a leadership role ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, insisting the team is united and motivated to make amends after recent disappointments.

Ndidi, who was named the team’s captain days ago, said the Super Eagles are confident going into the AFCON.

“The expectation is really high. Everyone is talking about it, the mood in camp is very positive, and the boys are really excited,” the 28-year-old said in an interview with POOJA on Tuesday. “We are ready for the challenge.”

The former Leicester man, one of Nigeria’s most experienced players and a regular within the squad, described captaining the national team as a privilege that comes with added responsibility.

The Beşiktaş midfielder stressed that while his role has evolved, his commitment to the team remains unchanged.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s the same player, just with much improvement and more responsibility. Being captain of the Super Eagles is a privilege and an honour.”

”I’m ready to lead the team and give everything, with the help of the senior players, the coaching staff, and the managers.”

Nigeria head into the AFCON seeking redemption after failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a setback that deeply affected both players and fans.

The Super Eagles captain admitted the disappointment still lingers within the squad, but believes the AFCON presents a chance to respond positively.

“Not qualifying for the World Cup was really sad for us as players and for Nigerians,” the midfielder said. “But this tournament is a big step for us to get something positive again.”

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions, will be aiming to reassert themselves as one of Africa’s football powerhouses. The Super Eagles will play Tanzania in their Group C opener on Tuesday.