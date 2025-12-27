AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Super Eagles Eye Revenge Against Tunisia — Kickoff Time, Team News

Nigeria and Tunisia are not new to each other in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). But their rivalry, dating back decades, will be renewed when the Super Eagles and the North Africans play in a Group C match at the 2025 edition of the continental showpiece on Saturday.

At the 2021 AFCON, the Super Eagles crashed out of the competition following a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles in a last-16 showdown. Nigeria had come into the game in fine form, winning all matches to top their group.

However, against a Tunisian side ravaged by injuries and who managed to sneak into the knockouts as one of the best third-placed teams, the three-time champions lost shockingly.

Since then, the two sides have not met at the AFCON, but Nigeria will have another chance to avenge that defeat in Cameroon when both teams square off in Fez. The match is a top-of-the-table clash.

The Super Eagles and Tunisia both won their first games at the 2025 AFCON. However, the North Africans are leading the log on a superior goal difference.

Nigeria: How they fared so far at AFCON 2025

In their first match, Coach Eric Chelle’s side were 2-1 winners over minnows Tanzania, needing a strike from defender Semi Ajayi and forward Ademola Lookman to secure all three points against the Taifa Stars.

Tunisia at AFCON 2025

Their opponents, meanwhile, were more ruthless in the first round of matches. They thrashed the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 to get their campaign started

Nigeria Vs Tunisia: A Head-To-Head View of AFCON Rivals

Against Nigeria, Sami Trabelsi’s men will want to continue their fine start to life in Morocco. But they are aware of the dangers the Super Eagles pose, going by the historical antecedents of both teams.

At the AFCON, Nigeria have an edge over the Carthage Eagles, coming out on top three times against Tunisia’s one. Two of their games were decided on penalties. A Youssef Msakni strike gave the North Africans a win at the 2021 AFCON.

Overall, Nigeria and Tunisia have clashed 21 times: the 2004 champions have six wins, their opponents got five victories, while the rest ended in draws.

Nigeria Vs Tunisia: What Chelle and Trabelsi Said Ahead of AFCON Match

Ahead of the game at the Complexe Sportif de Fez, Coach Chelle admitted that Tunisia are a tough opponent with a glamorous history behind them and expects a difficult clash.

“Tunisia are a big team with a strong playing identity and a solid World Cup qualifying campaign behind them. They play good football and started this tournament very well,” he said in his pre-match presser.

Despite the credentials of the Tunisians, the Franco-Malian believes his team is equal to the task and that the Super Eagles are “improving with every match”.

He said, “There is no pressure on us — this tournament is an opportunity to correct what went wrong before and continue building our identity.”

His counterpart admitted that “Nigeria are strong offensively and defensively.”

Trabelsi says the 2004 AFCON hosts are not distracted by off-field events and want to take advantage of Nigeria’s flaws on Saturday.

“There is no national team without weak points, and we have studied Nigeria’s. To go far, we must beat big teams,” he said.

Team News for Nigeria vs Tunisia

While Trabelsi is plotting against Nigeria, the Super Eagles will be hoping that a fully-fit team with their array of stars will nullify the Tunisian threat.

The 2013 champions have no injury concerns going into Saturday’s tie. They will most likely feature the same starting eleven that played against Tanzania. Nigeria may have won that game, but their fans want to see more of star striker Victor Osimhen.

The flair of Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi’s eagle eyes to pick out players, and Calvin Bassey’s defensive work rate are expected to power them to victory.

Tunisia Team News Vs Nigeria

For Tunisia, Hazem Mastouri was a doubt for the match against Nigeria, but he has been declared fit to play.

“Hazem is fit and doing better in training,” the Tunisian coach said on Friday.

Nigeria vs Tunisia 2025 AFCON Match Details — Date, Kickoff Time

Here is the match information for Nigeria vs Tunisia at the 2025 AFCON:

Game: Nigeria vs Tunisia

Competition: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Venue: Fez Stadium in Fez, Morocco

Date, Kickoff Time: Saturday, December 27, at 9 pm (WAT) or Nigerian time.

Nigeria vs Tunisia: AFCON Knockouts on the Line

As Nigeria play Tunisia, they know what is at stake: a win will seal their ticket to the knockouts. The same is true for their foes. But 90 minutes will tell if the Super Eagles or Tunisia will take all three points.