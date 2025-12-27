FULL TIME: Nigeria Hold Off Tunisia’s Late Rally To Secure 3-2 AFCON Win

Following its 2-1 win over Tanzania in the opening Group C match at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria faced Tunisia in its second game, with second-round qualification in sight.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were enough to earn the Super Eagles a 3-2 victory over Tunisia, earning a passage into the round of 16.

Channels Television brought you live updates about Nigeria vs Tunisia in the 2025 AFCON. Thank you for joining us for a blow-by-blow account of the game.

87′ GOAL! Abdi Scores – Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia

Abdi strikes the ball into the top-right corner of the goal from the penalty spot to pull Tunisia within one goal of drawing level. Osayi-Samuel was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area, with the referee handing Tunisia a penalty.

75′ GOAL! Gharbi Scores – Nigeria 3-1 Tunisia

Tunisia won a free kick on the left side, and Mejbri sent the ball into the box.

The ball reached Gharbi, who flicked it toward the far post. The deflection wrong-footed Nwabali and sent the ball into the net.

67′ GOAL! Lookman Scores – Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia

Nigeria are completely on top in Fez. The goal comes from a well-worked team move, with Iwobi threading a fine pass to Osimhen on the right.

Osimhen drives into the box and calmly lays the ball across to Lookman on the left. With plenty of space, Lookman takes a moment before firing his shot toward the left post, and the ball deflects into the net.

50′ GOAL! Ndidi Scores – Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia

Nigeria won a corner from the left side. Lookman sent the ball into the box and found Ndidi, who headed it calmly past Dahmen and into the net.

It was Ndidi’s first international goal, and he was quickly surrounded by his teammates. Nigeria now look firmly on course to secure a place in the Round of 16.

46′ Second half under way

This time it is Nigeria who will get things rolling in Fez.

Half-time: Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia

The referee calls time on this first act in Fez.

44′ GOAL! Osimhen Gives Nigeria the Lead – 1-0 vs Tunisia

Victor Osimhen finally breaks his AFCON 2025 goal drought!

The Galatasaray striker connected with a beautiful cross from Lookman on the left. Osimhen timed his run perfectly and headed the ball past Dahmen at the far post.

He immediately sprinted to celebrate as teammates surrounded him in jubilation. Nigeria deserved the breakthrough and will head into the interval in a confident position.

36′ Tunisia Growing Into the Match

After a quiet opening 30 minutes, the North Africans are beginning to assert themselves.

Abdi plays a ball over the top to Mastouri on the right edge of the box, who attempts a chip into the danger area, but the ball goes out for a left-side corner.

Mejbri delivers the corner from the left, but Osimhen rises to head it clear.

32′ Tunisia Earn Their First Corner

The North Africans show their first real attacking intent as Mejbri delivers a corner from the right. Osimhen rises to meet it with a header as the ball bounces around the box.

The ball eventually falls to Abdi on the right outside the box, who fires at goal, but the shot sails over the crossbar.

28′ Nigeria win Another Corner

Lookman floated the ball in from the right. Osimhen, positioned at the far post, got a touch, and Iwobi tried to redirect it, but the ball was eventually cleared.

17′ Osimhen’s Goal Called Off for Offside

Lookman made a run just right of center and fired at goal before reaching the box.

Osimhen timed his run perfectly, reacting to the rebound from Dahmen, and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The ball hit the back of the net, but the referee immediately flagged Osimhen for offside, denying him the goal. It’s the striker’s fifth disallowed goal of the tournament.

11′ Nigeria Earn First Corner

Lookman delivered the ball from the right, and Osimhen rose to meet it, but his looping header went over the bar once again.

Tunisia have been under pressure and will be hoping to create some chances of their own.

9′ Osimhen Misses Another Chance

Adams collected the ball on the right flank and found Osimhen at the far post. He whipped in a perfect cross, and the striker met it with a well-timed header, but it went just over the crossbar.

Nigeria missed a prime opportunity to take an early lead.

6′ Osimhen’s Effort Goes Over the Bar

The Galatasaray striker, picked up the ball on the right side outside the box. He tried his luck with a shot at goal, but the ball soared high over the crossbar and into the stands.

3′ Both teams are looking to take control of the match from the outset. Nigeria has enjoyed more success off the ball recently and will hope to make it count.