NDLEA Arrests Ex-Convict, Three Others Over UK-Bound Cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 37-year-old ex-convict Nwobodo Chidiebere Basil, along with three cargo agents, in connection with the attempted export of cocaine concealed in liquid starch sachets destined for the United Kingdom.

Disclosing this in a statement on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the arrests followed the seizure of 75 parcels of cocaine, weighing a total of 1.50 kilograms, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) export shed in Ikeja, Lagos.

He said three cargo agents—Jubrin Firdausi Hassana, Kuku Daniel Oluwasegun and Igwe Chioma Jane—were detained on December 20 during the initial operation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Nwobodo the following day at a relaxation centre in Ikeja.

“A notorious drug trafficker, Nwobodo Basil, previously convicted for dealing in 30.10kg of methamphetamine in 2023, has again been apprehended following this seizure. He was located at a relaxation centre on a date with his girlfriend,” Babafemi said.

Babafemi said the agency’s records showed that Nwobodo had earlier been arrested in May 2023 over the seizure of 30.10kg of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers and headed for London.

“He was subsequently arraigned at a Federal High Court in charge number: FHC/L/337C/2023, convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment with an option of a fine of ₦7,000,000.00, along with one-month community service, with effect from 4th December, 2023. He paid the fine and soon after returned to the same crime,” Babafemi said.

He also said a 65-year-old driver was arrested in Gombe State with pentazocine injections and tramadol pills, while a businessman, Ignatius Egbochie (alias Brown), was picked up in Lagos over an earlier seizure of 26kg of “loud” cannabis at Tincan port.

“In Gombe state, a 65-year-old driver Sada’u Mohammed was arrested while conveying 300 ampoules of pentazocine injection, and 27,900 pills of tramadol, and other opioids, along the Gombe-Biu highway, heading to Biu in Borno state.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old businessman Ignatius Egbochie (alias Brown) wanted in connection with the seizure of 56 parcels of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 26kg at the Tincan seaport in Lagos, has been arrested by NDLEA operatives.

“The illicit drug consignment was seized on 10th December during a joint examination of a container by NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies. A follow-up operation by NDLEA operatives on 19th December led to the arrest of Ignatius in Apapa,” the statement said.

In separate operations, Babafemi said NDLEA operatives destroyed warehouses and seized large quantities of cannabis in Ekiti, Edo, Cross River, Abuja, Lagos and Taraba between December 21 and 25, 2025, with several suspects arrested.

“‎In another successful operation, NDLEA operatives on Monday, December 22, set ablaze tons of skunk, a strain of cannabis and wooden warehouses in Ara forest, Ara-Ekiti, where 638 kilograms of the same psychoactive substance were also recovered. No fewer than 1,205 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa, weighing 883.1kg were recovered from three Toyota Camry vehicles intercepted by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Igara-Auchi road, Edo state on Monday, 22nd December.

“In Cross River state, raid operations conducted on Sunday, 21st December at Agoi-Ibami community, Yakurr LGA, led to the arrest of three suspects and seizure of various quantities of skunk. They include: Freedom Jonah Akpama, 27, with 671kg; David Itam David, 30, with 89kg; and Nelson Arikpo Osam, 26, with 148kg, ” the statement added.