Tinubu Departs Lagos For Europe – Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu has departed Lagos for Europe, the Presidency has said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

From Europe, Onanuga said Tinubu would continue “his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.”

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January.

The weeklong summit is an annual event that mobilises leaders from government, business, and society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, ADSW will connect ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing how the world can move forward with confidence.’

The President will return to the country after the Summit.