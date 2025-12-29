Anthony Joshua Injured In Ogun Car Crash, Two Others Dead

Internationally acclaimed boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road accident in the Makun area of Ogun State on Monday.

The incident happened around 11:00 am on Monday along the heavily trafficked Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, led to the death of two persons.

Reports indicate that an SUV transporting Joshua collided with a stationary truck. However, the exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation, with officials working to determine what led to the incident.

A video of the incident shows the 35-year-old former heavy weight champion being rescued from the wrecked vehicle, appearing to have suffered injuries.

The incident happened barely eight days after the former heavyweight world champion knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the incident in an official statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide.

According to the FRSC, the crash involved a Lexus SUV carrying Anthony Joshua and a stationary truck.

“The incident involved two vehicles: a black Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN (private) and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck with unknown registration number. A total of five adult males were involved in the crash.

“Two persons sadly lost their lives, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries.

“The injured victim was evacuated for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were conveyed to Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu,” the statement said.

It noted that the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division (MTD) was duly notified for further investigation and necessary documentation.

According to the FRSC, preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” FRSC said.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery.

FRSC reiterated its warning to motorists to avoid dangerous overtaking, excessive speed, and disregard for traffic regulations, particularly on high-speed corridors such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

It urged motorists to exercise patience, maintain lane discipline, and prioritise safety over haste, especially during the festive travel period.