Anthony Joshua Stable After Fatal Accident — Ogun, Lagos Govts

Ogun and Lagos state say heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and another passenger are stable after comprehensive clinical assessments conducted on them at a Lagos medical facility.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Ogun State on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinlade, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso.

“They were immediately evacuated to a specialized medical facility in Lagos. Following comprehensive clinical assessments, doctors have confirmed that both patients are stable and do not require any emergency medical intervention at this time. A full medical team has been assembled and will continue to monitor them closely,” the statement read.

“The Governments of Ogun and Lagos states wish to confirm that British-Nigerian two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road traffic accident earlier today along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.”

The vehicle conveying a team of four, including the 35-year-old internationally acclaimed boxer, reportedly collided with a stationary truck, resulting in two fatalities.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and pray that Almighty God grants them the strength to bear this difficult loss,” the statement added.

Both governments also disclosed that Anthony Joshua is conscious and has been in communication with his family.

“The Governments of Ogun and Lagos states are closely monitoring the situation and will ensure that the affected persons receive the best possible medical care. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have also commenced.”

“We appreciate the concern shown by members of the public and kindly request privacy for Anthony Joshua and his family at this time.”

Joshua was involved in a road accident in the Makun area of Ogun State on Monday.

The incident happened around 11:00 am along the heavily trafficked Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, led to the death of two persons.

The SUV transporting Joshua was said to have collided with a stationary truck.

A video of the incident shows the 35-year-old former heavyweight champion being rescued from the wrecked vehicle, appearing to have suffered injuries.

The incident happened barely eight days after the former heavyweight world champion knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their Netflix-backed bout in Miami.

In a statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the accident to overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

It said preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.

“The primary causes of the crash, being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” FRSC said.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victim, Joshua, a speedy recovery.