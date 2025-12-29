NiMet Forecasts Three-Day Sunshine, Cloudiness Nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said the weather forecast from Monday,29th of December,2025, till Wednesday will be sunny and cloudy.

The weather agency released the weather forecast on Sunday in Abuja.

According to NiMet, in the morning, sunny skies with a few patches of clouds are anticipated across the Central region, while in the afternoon /evening, predominantly sunny conditions with occasional cloud patches are expected to persist.

The forecast states that “Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated across the Southern region, with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, southern Ondo, and southern Edo States in the morning.

“Isolated thunderstorms with light rainfall are anticipated over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Abia, and Anambra States in the afternoon”.

In the morning, sunny skies are anticipated across the Northern region, while Sunny conditions are expected to prevail throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Also, motorists are advised to drive cautiously due to potential reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

It, however, said that outdoor activities and travel plans should be adjusted in line with prevailing weather conditions.

Airline operators were also advised to obtain updated weather briefings from NiMet to support safe and efficient flight operations.