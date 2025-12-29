Three Killed, Several Injured As Youths, Security Operatives Clash In Katsina

At least three people have died with several others wounded following a clash between security operatives and suspected drug dealers at the Kwabron Dorawa- Unguwar Nayalle area of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

The incident happened when security operatives attempted to arrest, seize the mobile phone, and suspected illicit drugs allegedly belonging to one of the suspected drug dealers in the area, Uzairu, popularly known as ‘Kuda’.

An eyewitness said the situation soon escalated into chaos after Kuda resisted arrest and mobilised his friends to retrieve his seized phone from the operatives, resulting in his death after being shot by a security personnel.

During the chaos, an outpost of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and some motorcycles were burnt down by some angry youth.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident on Sunday in a statement, stating that the situation escalated during the funeral procession of the deceased on Sunday, where stray bullets tragically hit two persons, who were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

Sadiq, however, urged the general public to avoid taking the law into their hands in such situations.

“Kuda resisted arrest and raised an alarm, inviting gang members who criminally conspired and attacked the police team, damaging the operational vehicle and injuring several officers,” he said.

“The miscreants, in a bid to disarm one of the officers, stabbed him with a knife; during the struggle to secure the rifle, a shot was released, hitting and injuring “Kuda”. He was rushed to the hospital and was unfortunately confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

He recalled that on December 28th, 2025, during the funeral procession of the deceased, the situation escalated, leading to the burning of the NSCDC outpost at Sabuwar Unguwa by some suspected social miscreants in a bid to register their displeasure over the death of the deceased.

“The miscreants also attempted to set the nearby police outpost ablaze. Upon receiving the report, police reinforcements were quickly dispatched to the scene.

“In collaboration with personnel of the NSCDC, the officers tried to bring the situation under control; unfortunately, the miscreants became more aggressive, inflicting a deep machete cut on one policeman and causing significant damage to a police patrol van.

“Tragically, stray bullets hit two persons, who were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of the injured was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty upon arrival, while the other is responding to medical treatment,” he noted.