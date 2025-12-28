19-Year-Old Worker Allegedly Kills Colleague In Gombe Govt House

The police authorities in Gombe State have arrested a 19-year-old casual staff, Shuaibu Adamu, for allegedly killing a worker at the Government House.

Confirming the arrest in a press statement on Saturday, the spokesman for the Gombe State Police Command, Buhari Abdullahi, said police received a distress call on Friday reporting a suspected culpable homicide within the Government House premises.

“The report stated that a male adult, Mallam Umar, a borehole operator, was found lying motionless within the premises. Preliminary findings showed his trousers were tied around his neck, while a local intoxicant, popularly called rubber solution, was found in his mouth,” the Command’s spokesman said.

“He was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where a doctor certified him dead. His body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” he said.

Abdullahi said police commissioner Umar Chuso visited the scene and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said CCTV footage revealed Mr Adamu, also known as ‘Yaya Mama’, assaulting the victim shortly before his demise, before fleeing the scene.

“A follow-up operation at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday led to his arrest at Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe,” Abdullahi said.

He added that the suspect confessed during preliminary interrogation and would remain in custody pending completion of investigations and prosecution.

“The command reassures the public of its commitment to justice and safety around government facilities,” Abdullahi.