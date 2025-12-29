The Nigerian Military Is Political In Fight Against Terrorism — Osajie

Security Analyst, Dickson Osajie, has accused the Nigerian military of playing politics in its fight against terrorism in the country.

Osajie said this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

According to him, it is demoralising to the Nigerian people that the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force could not overpower the few terrorists, making life difficult for the majority of Nigerians.

“The Nigerian military has been so political with this battle for a very long time. It is so disturbing that we need to have the Americans come all the way from the United States, even though they activated the United States Africa command to carry out the strikes.”

His stance comes after the United States struck the camps of the ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State.

The Federal Government said a total of 16 GPS- guided precision munitions using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms were deployed in a joint Nigerian– United States operation, which targeted terrorists’ enclaves.

According to the security analyst, what has been happening so far is simply because the Nigerian military has been carrying out what we call ‘conquer and abandon’; you can’t have a conquer and abandon engagement against this terrorist group.

He said that “Conquer and abandon in the sense that each time you conquer any territory, don’t abandon such territory to these terrorist groups. When you abandon such territory, they will go back and regroup.”

He, however, added that these guys are still going back to the source for the environment to carry out air strikes in such locations.

“So the government should look into the conquering and abandoning technique currently being used. They should ensure that whenever the Army conquers a territory, they should take it, hold the territory, and build the territory. There should be a structure of governance within that given environment,” he said.