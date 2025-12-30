‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’ 2025 Cancelled

The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the 2025 ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta,’ scheduled to be held on December 31.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, directed that in place of the Greater Lagos Fiesta (Countdown 2026), Lagosians should spend quality time in personal prayers for the nation, the state, and the people of Lagos.

He also urged people to pray for “our continued prosperity, leadership, peace, productivity, and our continued general well-being.”

The Governor wished all Lagosians a happy and prosperous year 2026, saying that the coming year shows great promise for the State and Nigeria. He, therefore, enjoined residents to continue to live in peace and harmony.

“On behalf of my family, I wish every resident of our dear State a happy and prosperous new year.

“I want to assure you all that the year 2026 will be a better year for us in the State, as our administration is determined to work twice as hard to deliver the good for the residents of the state,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.