NUJ Mourns Seven Journalists Killed In Tragic Gombe Road Accident

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is mourning the tragic loss of seven journalists who died in a fatal road accident in Gombe State on Monday.

The accident, caused by a tyre burst on the bus, claimed the lives of the journalists as they were returning from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.

Samson Kaura, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Gombe Sector Commander, and Ismaili Misili, the Director-General of the Government House Press and Media Affairs, confirmed the death toll of seven, with four others sustaining various degrees of injury.

In a statement, NUJ National President, Alhassan Yahya, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely passing of these dedicated media professionals, describing it as a devastating blow to the journalism community in Gombe State and across Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Seven Journalists Die In Gombe Auto Crash

“They were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism. Their loss has left an irreplaceable void in our noble profession,” Yahya said.

The National President also conveyed the NUJ’s solidarity with the bereaved families and the Gombe State media family during this difficult time.

“We pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” he added.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the entire NUJ family nationwide, and the Nigerian media community, the Union extends its heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.”

Yahya further emphasized that the tragic incident highlights the urgent need for improved road safety measures and responsible driving to prevent avoidable loss of life, especially for professionals who are often on the road in the line of duty.