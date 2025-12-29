Seven Journalists Die In Gombe Auto Crash

Seven journalists have died in a road accident in Gombe State.

The accident involved a Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) bus conveying them from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the State.

Following a successful wedding programme in Kaltungo, the bus’s tyre burst on the return journey around Kumo town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe, causing the vehicle to spiral out of control and veer off into adjoining bushes.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Gombe Sector Commander, Samson Kaura, and the Government House Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, confirmed the death toll of seven persons, with four others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The bodies have been moved to a morgue in Gombe, while those injured have been rushed to the hospital and are currently receiving treatment.

Those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident include Zarah Umar, Manager, News and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor in the Office of the First Lady; Manu Haruna Kwami, Manager Administration, NTA; Isa Lawan, Film Editor, NTA, and Musa Tabra, a retired Manager News.

Others are Aminu Adamu, Senior Driver; Adams Danladi of StarTimes; Judith Kutus, Information Officer with the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has since issued a condolence message to the families of the deceased through Misilli, and wished those receiving treatment a quick recovery.

“This tragedy is deeply painful. We have lost colleagues, partners in progress, and devoted public servants who served with passion and a strong sense of duty. Their absence will be felt for a long time,” the governor said.

“Our hearts are with the injured, and we pray earnestly for their speedy and complete recovery. The Government of Gombe State is following the situation closely and will ensure that all necessary assistance is provided,” he said.

“This is a dark moment for Gombe State. We mourn together, we grieve together, and we pray that Almighty God protects us all from such tragic occurrences,” the Governor added.