Peter Obi Has Told Me He’s Leaving Labour Party But I Won’t Join Him – Gov Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has dismissed suggestions that he plans to defect from the Labour Party alongside Peter Obi, the party’s presidential flagbearer in the 2023 general election.

Otti made the clarification on Tuesday while speaking during his monthly media briefing held in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The governor revealed that the former Anambra State governor had personally informed him of his decision to leave the Labour Party, and that he had given his full support to his choice.

READ ALSO: 2027 Polls Will Be Smoother For Me – Gov Otti

“If you remember, I joined the Labour Party before Peter Obi, so I did not join the party with him,” Otti said.

“He has communicated to me that he is leaving the Labour Party. I gave him my blessings. But I will remain in the Labour Party, and I told him that I would continue the struggle to rescue the Labour Party.

“That is the party that brought me to power. If we fight and get to the end, and we are unable to reposition the Labour Party, then we can discuss other options. Therefore, for now, I am not defecting to any party.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the Abia governor did not reveal which political party the Obi plans to join.

Responding to appeals from Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who urged him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Otti stated that he would not be swayed or distracted.

“Ordinarily, I would not respond to matters like that. However, those of you who listened to my Christmas message would recall that I called on our people who have enough to extend support to the less privileged, particularly at this period,” he said.

“So, seeing that he heeded the call and distributed money to vulnerable people, I thank him for doing that.

“But I have also taken a principled decision not to dignify all the comments he made with any response.

“I am sure you are aware of a man called Winston Churchill. He was a two-time prime minister of the United Kingdom and lived from 1874 to 1965.

“He was a profound thinker and writer who said, ‘You will never get to your destination if you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks.’ We will remain focused on our job.”

Obi has been a prominent member of the opposition coalition but has yet to formally join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which the group adopted as its platform for the 2027 general election.

However, speculation is rife in the public space that the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate will formally declare for the ADC on Wednesday.