Rivers Govt Clarifies ₦100,000 Christmas Bonus Paid To Civil, Public Servants

The Rivers State Government has clarified that its annual ₦100,000 Christmas bonus is paid to all civil and public office holders in the state, without discrimination.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, said the bonus is disbursed across board to all workers, including pensioners, captured on the Rivers State Government payroll system.

Dr Sirawoo clarified a statement issued in response to the commendation by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the recent payment of the Christmas bonus.

While he did not comment on the reported rejection of the bonus by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Dr Sirawoo noted that the ₦100,000 payment has been made consistently for the past three years for civil servants, public officers, and pensioners.

He explained that the bonus, which has become an annual practice for civil and public servants on the state payroll, is intended as a token of appreciation for their dedication and service throughout the year.

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Tuesday said it had returned the sum of ₦100,000 credited to the personal bank accounts of its members, describing the transfers as unsolicited and unapproved.

In a statement issued and signed by Hon. Enemi George, the Assembly said the funds were credited on December 30, 2025, following instructions from the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, without legislative approval.

According to the House, members took immediate steps to formally return the money to the account of the Rivers State Government upon discovering the transfers.

The Assembly maintained that, as an institution guided by the Constitution, all public expenditures must follow due process, including legislative authorization.

However, Dr Sirawoo stressed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara remained committed to implementing proactive measures that provide a social safety net for state employees and their families.

He added that the state government regards the NLC not merely as a labour union, but as a critical partner in the “Rivers First” development agenda.

He noted that the union’s public acknowledgement of the gesture reflects the cordial relationship between the administration and the workforce.

According to him, workers remain the greatest pride of the Rivers State Government.

“While this bonus is meant to brighten the festive season, our long-term focus remains the continuous improvement of the working environment and the welfare of everyone serving Rivers State,” he said.