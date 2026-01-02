Fubara Swears In Five Special Advisers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in five newly appointed Special Advisers.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to move forward with determination and recover lost ground.

Fubara, at the swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, noted that his government had the resilience required to deliver on its mandate.

He explained that the appointments were made to strengthen governance and ensure the smooth running of his administration.

He also noted that the appointees were not new to government, stressing that their prior experience meant they clearly understood the philosophy and objectives of his administration.

According to him, their familiarity with the system would eliminate delays in performance monitoring and ensure that set goals are promptly achieved.

The governor charged the new aides to approach their responsibilities with a strong sense of duty, warning that the appointments should not be seen as a pleasure but a call to dedicated service.

He said they had previously distinguished themselves in public office and expressed confidence that they would replicate such performance in their new roles.

Governor Fubara further urged them not to disappoint the government and the people of Rivers State as they begin work to fulfil the administration’s social contract with the citizens.

Those sworn in as Special Advisers included Eloka Tasie-Amadi, Peter Medee, Emmanuel Fubara, Victor Ekaro, and Darlington Oji.