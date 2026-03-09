ADC Demands Arrest Of Ikwerre LGA Chairman Over Attack On Amaechi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for the arrest and investigation of the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, Charles Wobodo, over an attack on the convoy of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, March 6, 2026, along the Omuanwa axis as Amaechi travelled to his hometown, Ubima, for party registration.

Executives of the ADC made the call while briefing journalists in reaction to comments by the council chairman following the incident.

Speaking during the briefing, the ADC State Chairman, Leader Bari, insisted that the individuals who blocked the road were hoodlums, not members of any recognised vigilante group.

“We travelled through other communities and even saw some OSPAC members along the road, but they did not block the road. When we got to Omuanwa, the road was blocked by people he is now referring to as OSPAC members, but from what we saw they were hoodlums,” Bari said.

He alleged that the attackers fired first at security operatives escorting the former governor, prompting a response from the personnel.

“They began shooting and the security agencies had to repel them. The DSS, the police and the Civil Defence will have reports of what happened,” he said, adding that members of the convoy travelling behind the former governor were later attacked.

“Vehicles were destroyed, phones were stolen and money was taken from our people. If anyone is saying those people were OSPAC members, then it means they are defending criminals,” Bari said.

The ADC State Chairman therefore called on security agencies to arrest and investigate the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, insisting he should provide information about the incident.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police, the DSS and other security agencies to arrest and investigate the chairman of Ikwerre Local Government. He claims to be the chief security officer of that local government and should have information about what happened,” Bari said.

Also speaking, Temple Chinedu, the ADC Chairman in Ikwerre Local Government Area, alleged that party members had faced threats even before the incident.

“Early hours of the 6th of March, we already suspected something like that could happen because we had been threatened and warned that we would no longer hold any meeting in Ikwerre Local Government,” he said.

Chinedu further claimed that previous attempts by party members to hold meetings had been disrupted, leaving some members injured and their belongings stolen. He also alleged that the party secretariat in Ubima was attacked and set ablaze shortly before the incident involving the former governor’s convoy.

“By around 2 a.m., we received a call that the office had already been set on fire. When people went there to verify, they saw that the building was already burning,” he said.

The ADC insists that the attack on Amaechi’s convoy, as well as earlier incidents involving its members and facilities, should be thoroughly investigated. The party is urging security agencies to invite the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman for questioning and ensure those responsible for the alleged attacks are brought to justice.

It will be recalled that a day after the attack, the Ikwerre LGA Chairman, Charles Wobodo, refuted claims that hoodlums attacked Amaechi, saying it was the local vigilante group, OSPAC, carrying out routine checks.

Wobodo alleged that it was security operatives within Amaechi’s convoy who shot at an OSPAC vehicle, destroying it and injuring one member.

He also claimed that neither he nor his party had a hand in the destruction of the ADC secretariat in Ubima, alleging that his personal investigation revealed the destruction was due to internal party disputes within the ADC in the LGA.