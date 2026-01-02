Kano NNPP: Court Upholds Dungurawa’s Suspension, Abiya Emerges Acting Chair

The internal crisis rocking the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State has deepened following a ruling by the Kano State High Court affirming the suspension of the party’s state chairman, Hon. Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, by his Gargari Ward in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, Justice Zuwaira Yusuf of High Court 13 granted an interlocutory injunction restraining Dungurawa from parading himself as the Kano State Chairman of the NNPP pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The ruling followed a motion ex parte dated 30 December 2025, filed by Shuaibu Hassan and nine other NNPP members from Gargari Ward against Dungurawa and the party.

The applicants asked the court to uphold the disciplinary process that led to Dungurawa’s suspension over allegations of denigrating the office and person of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, creating division within the party, and failing to pay party dues.

Justice Yusuf, while granting the application, held that the suspension should remain in force pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“An order is hereby made that the suspension of the 1st respondent on the 30th of December, 2025 shall be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the judge ruled. She further restrained Dungurawa from presenting himself as the state chairman of the party.

“The 1st respondent is hereby restrained from parading himself as Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano State following his suspension from his ward,” Justice Yusuf said.

The court also directed all parties to maintain the status quo ante as it existed after 30 December 2025 and ordered that all court processes be served on the respondents. The case, numbered KN/1218/2026, was adjourned to 19 January 2026 for hearing of the substantive motion.

Meanwhile, the NNPP State Executive Council has announced the emergence of Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as the new Acting State Chairman of the party in Kano State. The appointment was endorsed by the NNPP State Executive Committee following an emergency meeting held at the party’s state secretariat in Kano.

Announcing the decision, the party’s Assistant Legal Adviser, usuf Mukhtar, said the appointment was carried out in line with the provisions of the NNPP constitution.

“The State Executive Committee, after careful deliberation, has affirmed the nomination of Hon. Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya as the Acting State Chairman of the NNPP in Kano State,” Mukhtar stated.

He added that the decision became necessary to ensure stability and continuity in the party’s leadership following the suspension of the former chairman.

“This action is in strict compliance with the constitution of our great party and is aimed at preserving unity and order within the NNPP in Kano State,” he said.

The development marks another chapter in the ongoing leadership tussle within the NNPP in Kano, a situation that party members and observers say could have significant political implications ahead of future elections.