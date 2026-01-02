NNPP Dissolves Kano Executive Committees

‎The National Working Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dissolved its Kano State executive committees from the state to the ward level.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ladipo Johnson, in a statement, explained that the action was in accordance with the constitution of the party.

Johnson added that the caretaker committees to act in the interim would be announced shortly.

The NWC of the party, however, appreciates those who had held one position or the other in the state, local government and ward structures and assured them that the party appreciates all that they have done.

The decision came amid tension in the party following reports of a planned defection by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move strongly opposed by the party’s national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso also issued a stern warning to party members contemplating defection, declaring that political betrayal has never yielded lasting success.

In a viral video from the meeting, Kwankwaso said he was not surprised by the alleged moves, noting that history offers clear lessons to politicians who abandon the party.

“I want to remind those who left us that nobody has betrayed us and succeeded. Political history is very clear on this matter. Those who think they can rise by betraying the people and the movement they came from should reflect deeply,” he stated.

The former Kano governor also pointed to the large turnout of supporters at the gathering as proof that the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement continue to enjoy strong grassroots support across Kano State.