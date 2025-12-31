‘Betrayal Never Pays’, Kwankwaso Warns Defecting NNPP Members

The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has issued a stern warning to party members contemplating defection, declaring that political betrayal has never yielded lasting success.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and the NNPP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, spoke at his residence during a gathering of supporters, where he reacted to reports that some NNPP members are planning to leave the party.

His comments come amid widespread reports that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is finalising plans to dump the Kwankwasiyya Movement and align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a viral video from the meeting, Kwankwaso said he was not surprised by the alleged moves, noting that history offers clear lessons to politicians who abandon the party.

“I want to remind those who left us that nobody has betrayed us and succeeded,” Kwankwaso said. “Political history is very clear on this matter. Those who think they can rise by betraying the people and the movement they came from should reflect deeply.”

The NNPP leader stressed that defections would not weaken the party, insisting that its strength lies with the people rather than individual office holders.

“I am not disturbed by these developments,” he added. “What matters most is the support of the masses, not the movement of a few politicians who are chasing personal interests.”

Kwankwaso also pointed to the large turnout of supporters at the gathering as proof that the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement continue to enjoy strong grassroots support across Kano State.

“You can see with your own eyes the number of people who came here today,” he said. “This is evidence that our movement is alive, strong, and firmly rooted among the people of Kano.”

Despite the growing speculation around possible defections, Kwankwaso maintained that the NNPP remains focused on its core principles and would continue to serve as a platform for progressive politics in the state and beyond.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf nor the Kano State Government had officially responded to the claims of an imminent defection to the APC.