Kano Gov Yusuf Dumps NNPP After Weeks Of Speculation

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has formally resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).
The development was disclosed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, when he presented the letter of resignation.
According to Tofa, the Governor conveyed his decision in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward of the NNPP in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 23, 2026.
“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party,” the Governor stated in the letter. “This decision takes effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026.”
Governor Yusuf cited persistent internal crises and the need to protect the overall interests of the people of Kano State as his reason for leaving the party.
“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” the Governor noted.
According to him, these disagreements have deepened divisions and weakened unity within the party.
“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels,” Yusuf said.
‘Guided By Public Interest’
The governor explained that his decision was taken after careful consideration and was guided solely by public interest.
“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he declared.
He emphasised that the move was not borne out of bitterness.
“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State,” the Governor added.
Governor Yusuf also expressed appreciation to the NNPP for the opportunity and support it offered him throughout his political journey with the party.
“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party,” he said.
Governor Yusuf is said to be leaving the NNPP alongside 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and 44 Local Government chairmen across the state.
Confirming receipt of the resignation letter, the NNPP Secretary of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, acknowledged the Governor’s contributions to governance in the state.
“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party,” Zubairu said. “Though we are trying our best to contain it, we have no option but to accept the resignation of one of the most performing governors produced by the NNPP.”
He commended Governor Yusuf for what he described as laudable achievements in infrastructure development, urban renewal, healthcare delivery, education, and economic empowerment.
Meanwhile, the Governor is yet to officially announce his next political destination. However, strong speculation persists that he may join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following his recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
NNPP’s Popularity
In the 2023 general elections, the NNPP made a breakthrough in Kano State.
Its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso — a former governor of Kano and the party’s national leader — won a majority of local government areas in the state against national rivals. This indicated grassroots strength for NNPP and Kwankwaso’s political influence in Kano.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf, who was the candidate of the NNPP, the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Kano.
He scored 1,019,602 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who polled 890,705 votes.
The party also won seats in the Kano State House of Assembly, including victories in re-run polls, such as the Garko area, illustrating the party’s ability to translate its support into local legislative representation.
Kwankwaso’s Influence
Kwankwaso is the central figure in the NNPP’s rise in Kano.
He has a strong grassroots following known as the Kwankwasiyya Movement, which has historically shaped politics in Kano and provided a socio-political base that helped deliver significant votes for the NNPP in 2023.
His influence helped the party outperform larger national parties in Kano, making the NNPP the dominant political force in the state in that election cycle.
Intra-Party Tensions
In late 2025, reports of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf planning to leave the NNPP for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) triggered internal disputes.
His alleged plans to defect to the APC drew strong opposition from party leadership and Kwankwaso loyalists.
The NNPP state and national leadership publicly rejected the defection reports, stating that the party did not approve of such a move and warning members against abandoning the party.
Kwankwaso warned members considering defection, saying that “betrayal never pays,” and stressed that the party’s strength lies with its grassroots supporters rather than individual politicians.
Last week, security was tightened around the Kano Government House, as speculation grew about Yusuf’s political direction, including disagreements between him and Kwankwaso.
On Monday, the governor met with President Bola Tinubu.
According to a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Sunisu Bature, the closed-door meeting was used to formally brief the president on pressing challenges and opportunities in Kano, with particular emphasis on worsening insecurity in some local government areas.
Political observers say the development signals a major realignment in Kano State politics with possible national implications ahead of future electoral contests.
Yusuf’s resignation may shift voter loyalties and realign political blocs in Kano ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially if key figures and their supporters follow him into new party affiliations in the APC or another platform.