Kano Gov Yusuf Dumps NNPP After Weeks Of Speculation

According to Tofa, the Governor conveyed his decision in a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward of the NNPP in Gwale Local Government Area, with effect from January 23, 2026.

READ ALSO: Fubara Is APC Leader In Rivers, Wike Not A Party Member — Bwala

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party,” the Governor stated in the letter. “This decision takes effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026.”

Governor Yusuf cited persistent internal crises and the need to protect the overall interests of the people of Kano State as his reason for leaving the party.