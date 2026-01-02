Nigeria Customs, NDLEA Seize 30.1kg Of Cocaine In Apapa Port

In a New Year blow to international drug trafficking networks, officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have intercepted 30 slabs of substances confirmed to be cocaine onboard the MV Aruna, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel.

The seizure occurred on Friday at the Greenview Terminal within Apapa Port, Lagos.

A statement by the Apapa Port Command Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, explained that the illicit substance was carefully hidden aboard the ship, underscoring the sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers attempting to exploit the nation’s busiest seaport.

Commending the officers for their New Year vigilance and breakthrough, the Customs Area Controller for Apapa Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, explained that the interception is a bold statement for 2026 and reaffirms the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit trade, in line with established protocols.

Meanwhile, NDLEA has taken possession of the seized cocaine for further investigation and potential prosecution of those involved.

This latest bust marks the third major drug interception by the joint NCS-NDLEA team in recent weeks.