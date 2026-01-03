Rivers Community Heave Relief Sign As Electricity Returns After Two Years

It was a sigh of relief and jubilation for residents of some sections of Abonnema town, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, as electricity supply was restored after two years of darkness.

Stakeholders in the area say the development is part of efforts at the grassroots level to drive growth, following the federal government’s push for local government financial autonomy under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In Rivers State, the policy appears to be yielding results, as local government resources are increasingly being deployed to address critical community needs.

Our correspondent, who visited the affected areas to feel the pulse of residents on the return of power supply after years of abandonment, noted that following the Supreme Court judgment affirming local government financial autonomy, the Tinubu administration, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, mandated full compliance by states.

Earlier in 2025, the leadership of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, in Rivers State, told Channels Television that councils in the state were among the first to receive full statutory allocations, even before the judgment, maintaining that the state government ensured that funds meant for local governments were not tampered with.

With the yuletide season ongoing, the 23 local government chairmen in the state, elected just three months ago, have begun showcasing developmental impacts in their respective councils.

In Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, residents of Abonnema say they were impressed with the performance of their council chairman, particularly the restoration of electricity to areas that had been without power for over two years.

Some residents of Ward 13 said the prolonged power outage negatively affected their livelihoods, especially small business owners who could not afford alternative power sources.

Meanwhile, during activities marking his 100 days in office, the Akuku-Toru Local Government Chairman, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), outlined several infrastructural projects embarked upon within the short period, while commending President Tinubu for his reforms.

The projects also include the renovation of the council secretariat and the construction of an ultra-modern event centre, among others.

Stakeholders in Abonnema acknowledged that the projects will help drive urban development and improve governance at the council headquarters.

Residents say the return of electricity is not just restoring light, but also reviving economic activities in the affected areas, while expressing hope that more developmental projects will follow.