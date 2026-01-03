Troops Recover 12.7mm Catch Of Ammunition In Borno

The troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) said they have uncovered a significant cache of high-calibre ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway general area.

The Spokesman of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, in a statement on Saturday, said the development reinforces the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven security operations across the theatre.

“The recovery followed a sustained presence and follow-up actions after a recent cordon-and-search operation, conducted based on actionable intelligence aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action, especially with multiple suicide bombers either neutralised or captured in the last week.”

“At about 3:00 p.m. on 2 January 2026, troops received a distress call reporting the discovery of suspicious metallic objects inside a drainage channel in the Bulumkutu Railway area. Troops and Police EOD Teams immediately mobilised to the location to assess the situation and secure the environment,” the statement reads in part.

According to him, “Upon arrival, a thorough search led to the discovery of 1,270 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition warheads, some live 12.7mm rounds, as well as power banks concealed inside the drainage.”

Lt. Col. Uba revealed preliminary actions have been taken to secure the site, while efforts are ongoing to drain the water in the channel to determine whether additional dangerous items are present.

“Troops, in conjunction with the Police and other security agencies, continue to dominate the general area to ensure the safety of residents, protect critical infrastructure, and prevent any attempt by criminal or terrorist elements to recover the items.”

He similarly explained that no casualties or unusual incidents were recorded during the operation, adding that the general security situation remains calm, and vigilance is being maintained in view of the unpredictable nature of the threat environment.