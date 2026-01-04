Cunha Rescues Man Utd In Draw With Rivals Leeds

Matheus Cunha saved Manchester United from a rare defeat against fierce rivals Leeds as the Brazilian’s equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw at Elland Road on Sunday.

Rubem Amorim’s side trailed to Brenden Aaronson’s second-half strike before Cunha dragged them level moments later.

In a bitter rivalry keenly felt among two feuding fan bases, Leeds have now gone eight matches without a win over United since an FA Cup triumph at Old Trafford in 2010.

United’s failure to take all three points cost them a chance to move into the Premier League’s top four.

Amorim’s men sit in fifth place after winning just one of their last five league games.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against lowly Wolves on Tuesday, this was another frustrating result for United.

Daniel Farke’s team moved eight points clear of the relegation zone after extending their impressive unbeaten run to seven matches.

Still without injured captain Bruno Fernandes, Amorim sent United out in his preferred 3-4-2-1 shape after finally tinkering with his much-derided tactics for the recent win over Newcastle, then revering to type against Wolves.

Amorim’s chopping and changing is especially intriguing against the backdrop of his comment that he is starting to realise United’s sporting directors might give him the right players for his system.

On a bitterly cold afternoon in Yorkshire, Leeds thundered into a series of bone-crunching tackles, a bid to seize the momentum in the opening minutes.

Sound, Fury

Leeds hadn’t beaten United at Elland Road since 2002, and the urgency to end that drought meant there was little sign that they had 48 hours less than their opponents to recover from their previous match.

Despite their attempts to rattle United, it was the visitors who took control amid the sound and fury in the stands.

Benjamin Sesko should have put United ahead from Casemiro’s pinpoint pass, but the striker hesitated too long, allowing Pascal Struijk to make a vital block.

Diogo Dalot scuffed high over the bar from a good opportunity inside the Leeds area.

Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was inches away from breaking the deadlock with a glancing header that cannoned off the far post from Anton Stach’s cross.

Leny Yoro was denied by Lucas Perri’s superb save after the United defender nodded goal-wards from Casemiro’s header into the six-yard box.

Heaven’s Gaffe

United keeper Senne Lammens had to be alert to keep out Gabriel Gudmundsson’s low drive at the near post after the interval.

But teenage defender Ayden Heaven’s lack of experience was exposed when Leeds went in front after 62 minutes.

Heaven was far too casual when Leeds played a long ball over the centre-back, and Aaronson took full advantage, accelerating into the United area before sweeping a clinical finish past Lammens.

Amorim responded by sending on Joshua Zirkzee, a move that proved inspired as he played a crucial role in United’s 65th-minute equaliser.

Zirkzee slipped a perfectly weighted pass towards Cunha, and the Brazilian stretched to poke past Perri from 12 yards.

It was Cunha’s third goal in his last five games as he finally emerged from a poor start to life with United after his summer move from Wolves.

Noah Okafor’s overhead kick was palmed away by Lammens before the out-of-form Sesko wasted a good chance at the other end.

Zirkzee’s cutback found the Slovenian just eight yards from goal, but he shot narrowly wide.

Cunha’s curler clipped the post in the closing stages to leave United exasperated.

