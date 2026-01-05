Alleged $9.7m Terrorism Financing: Court Denies Bail To Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Others

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday refused a bail application filed by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and his co-defendants, who are facing charges over alleged $9.7 million terrorism financing.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that the offences alleged against the defendants pose a serious threat to national security and public safety. He noted that terrorism-related offences undermine social order and that granting bail at the pre-trial stage could endanger the public. On this basis, the court declined the bail application.

The judge, however, made an order for an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Citing a 2001 case involving Bamaiyi and the State, the judge said the apex court held that “it is proper to consider the nature of the offence, the nature of the evidence in support of it and the severity of the punishment which conviction will entail.

“Our criminal justice system has its stipulations and safeguards for the prosecutor, the accused and the victim.

“In the proper operation of that system, it can be said that it is in the interest of the society and with those safeguards that if an application for bail pending trial, there is a good reason to believe or strongly agreed that the accused will not jump bail, thereby making himself available to stand his trial and /or will not interfere with witnesses thereby constituting an obstacle in the way of justice, the court will be acting within the undoubted discretion to grant bail.

“I have carefully considered the affidavit evidence available before me at this point in time. And I have also considered the proof of evidence, especially the statement of Dan Lawan Abdulmumuni and other prosecution witnesses, together with the grave threat to national security and public safety this case pose.

“And I have also taken cognisance that terrorism related offences threatened social order and pre-trial release could endanger the public. In my view, the prosecution/respondent has succeeded in raising a reasonable presumption of criminal responsibility on the part of the applicants (Adamu and co-defendants).

“In view of the foregoing, I am of the humble view, and I so hold that the interest of justice will be met by giving the matter an accelerated hearing.

“Consequently, the application is hereby refused,” the judge ruled and adjourned the matter till January 13 for commencement of trial.

Adamu and his co-defendants were remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja following their arraignment on a 10-count charge on December 31, 2025, and the judge fixed Monday, January 5, for ruling on their bail applications.

Adamu, the 1st defendant, was arraigned alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, who are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts preferred against them by the anti-graft agency in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, filed on December 30 by EFCC’s lawyer, Samuel Chime.

The defendants were alleged to have conspired to provide funds in the aggregate sum of 2,300,000.000 U.S. dollars in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The said funds were alleged to be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

They were also accused of being involving in an arrangement which resulted in the sum of about 500,000.00 U.S. dollars being delivered in cash to Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him for the purpose of terrorism and for the benefit of a proscribed terrorist group pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed.

The offence is contrary to Section 21(3)(b) and punishable under Section 21(4)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Alhaji Bello Bodejo is the President, the Miyettti Allah Kautal Hore.