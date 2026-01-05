Celtic Sack Manager Nancy After Eight Games

Celtic on Monday sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after just eight games in charge of the Scottish champions — during which his team suffered six defeats.

Saturday’s 3-1 loss at home to rivals Rangers sparked mass protests outside Celtic Park and was the final straw.

“Celtic Football Club today announces that it has decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy with immediate effect,” said a club statement.

The Glasgow giants confirmed the Frenchman’s coaching staff and Paul Tisdale, the head of football operations, had also left the club.

Nancy, who was manager for just over a month, leaves the Hoops six points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts but still in second place.

The 48-year-old former Columbus Crew boss signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Celtic.

The Glasgow club had won seven of their eight games under interim manager Martin O’Neill but their form collapsed under Nancy, who took charge in early December.

He made a disastrous start in the league and Celtic suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup final.

O’Neill, a former full-time Celtic manager, had been in caretaker charge after Brendan Rodgers resigned in October.

AFP