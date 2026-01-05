Manchester United: Potential Candidates For Old Trafford Hotseat After Amorim Sacking

Ruben Amorim was sacked as Manchester United manager on Monday after 14 months in charge, sparking speculation over his successor at Old Trafford.

Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher has been put in temporary charge, with the club reportedly keen to appoint a caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

READ ALSO: Manchester United Sack Manager Ruben Amorim

Here is a look at potential appointments as United search for their seventh permanent manager since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner guided Crystal Palace to their first major trophy by lifting the FA Cup last season.

The 51-year-old Austrian, whose Palace contract expires at the end of the current campaign, has been linked with several clubs.

Glasner, like Amorim, has mostly used a three-man defence with wingbacks at Palace, but last year he told Sky Sports that his favourite formation is 4-4-2.

Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca parted ways with Chelsea last week after falling out with the club’s hierarchy.

The 45-year-old Italian won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup in his first season at Stamford Bridge and has been linked with the Manchester City job should Pep Guardiola quit at the end of the season.

Gareth Southgate

Former England manager Gareth Southgate, 55, is reportedly admired by the Old Trafford hierarchy and has been linked with the United job in the past.

But it is unclear whether the former Middlesbrough boss would favour a return to club management after stepping down from England duty following Euro 2024.

Unai Emery

Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa’s fortunes since taking over three years ago.

The 54-year-old Spaniard masterminded a thrilling Champions League campaign last season and his side are now pushing Arsenal and Manchester City hard at the top of the Premier League.

Darren Fletcher

If Darren Fletcher, 41, hits the ground running during his interim spell, could he be a candidate for the full-time job at United?

The former Red Devils midfielder has never managed a senior side, but has a huge chance to impress.

He may hope to follow in the footsteps of former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who landed the job permanently after impressing as caretaker boss.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has one job at the moment — to win the World Cup with England later this year.

The German, 52, has hinted that he is open to prolonging his stay, but the former Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich boss could be tempted by the Old Trafford hotseat.

Mauricio Pochettino

Manchester United have previously been linked with a move for former Tottenham, PSG, and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine, 53, is currently in charge of the US national team, meaning he could be available to take over after the World Cup.

Andoni Iraola

Spain’s Andoni Iraola, 43, has impressed since taking over at Bournemouth in 2023, securing club-record Premier League points tallies in his first two seasons.

His three visits to Old Trafford as Bournemouth boss have included two 3-0 wins and last month’s dramatic 4-4 draw.

AFP