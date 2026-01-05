TUC Decries Cost Of Living, Seeks Increase In Allowances

The leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has decried the high cost of living in the country, demanding an increase in the allowances of workers.

The TUC made the call in a statement on Monday by its President, Festus Osifo, and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, advocating an enhanced social welfare package for workers, including the payment of increased allowances that will help to cushion the effects of rising inflation in the country

“As we step into 2026, Congress remains deeply concerned about the harsh economic realities confronting workers,” the statement read in part.

It called on governments at all levels to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027, in line with the extant Labour law.

It also asked workers to remain united, renew their resolve to building a labour movement that stands for workers and for Nigeria.

According to the statement, the union pledged the continued support of the Congress to engage the government and other employers of labour for policies that will be worker-friendly.

“In view of persistent inflation and rising living costs, the TUC calls on governments at all levels to urgently review and enhance workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure, pending the full implementation of a new National Minimum Wage in 2027, in line with the Labour Act.

“Nigerian workers must not be left to shoulder the burden of economic reforms without adequate protection and support.

“Comrades, unity remains our greatest strength. Let us move into 2026 with renewed resolve, strengthened solidarity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals that bind us together.

“Together, we shall continue to build a labour movement that stands firmly for workers and for Nigeria,” the statement added.