AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals: Fixtures, Dates, Times, Venues [FULL LIST]

The quarter-final line-up for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is now largely confirmed following Algeria’s extra-time victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

Algeria edged DR Congo 1–0 in Rabat, with substitute Anis Boulbina scoring the decisive goal in the 119th minute to secure their place in the last eight.

The win sets up a quarter-final clash against Nigeria, who had booked their spot a night earlier with a convincing 4–0 triumph over Mozambique.

Victor Osimhen scored twice in that game to lead the Super Eagles through.

Other teams advancing to the quarter-finals include Senegal, Mali, hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt, and Côte d’Ivoire, who defeated Burkina Faso 3–0 with goals from Amad Diallo (20′), Yan Diomande (32′), and substitute Bazoumana Touré (87′).

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 9 January

Mali vs Senegal – Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, 5pm WAT

Cameroon vs Morocco – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, 9pm WAT

Saturday, 10 January

Nigeria vs Algeria – Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Brahim, 5pm WAT

Egypt vs Côte d’Ivoire – Stade Adrar, Agadir, 8pm WAT

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Results

Algeria 1–0 DR Congo (Boulbina 119′) – aet, Rabat

Ivory Coast 3–0 Burkina Faso (Diallo 20′, Diomande 32′, Toure 87′), Marrakesh

Egypt 3–1 Benin (Attia 69′, Ibrahim 97′, Salah 120+4′; Dossou 83′) – aet, Agadir

Nigeria 4–0 Mozambique (Lookman 20′, Osimhen 25′, 47′, Adams 75′), Fes

Morocco 1–0 Tanzania (Diaz 64′), Rabat

Cameroon 2–1 South Africa (Tchamadeu 34′, Kofane 47′; Makgopa 88′), Rabat

Senegal 3–1 Sudan (P. Gueye 29′, 45+3′, Mbaye 77′; Abdallah 6′), Tangier

Mali 1–1 Tunisia (Sinayoko 90+6-pen; Chaouat 88′) – aet, Mali won 3–2 on penalties, Casablanca

Leading Scorers After Round of 16

4 goals: Diaz (MAR)

3 goals: Lookman, Osimhen (NGR), Diallo (CIV), El Kaabi (MAR), Mahrez (ALG), Salah (EGY), Sinayoko (MLI)

2 goals: P. Gueye, Jackson, C. Ndiaye (SEN), Appollis, Foster (RSA), Kofane, Tchamadeu (CMR), Achouri (TUN), Catamo (MOZ), Kakuta (COD), Maza (ALG), Onyedika (NGR), Toure (CIV)