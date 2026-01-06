AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals: Fixtures, Dates, Times, Venues [FULL LIST]

The quarter-final line-up for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 is now largely confirmed following Algeria’s extra-time victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.
Algeria edged DR Congo 1–0 in Rabat, with substitute Anis Boulbina scoring the decisive goal in the 119th minute to secure their place in the last eight.
The win sets up a quarter-final clash against Nigeria, who had booked their spot a night earlier with a convincing 4–0 triumph over Mozambique.
READ ALSO: Algeria Beat DR Congo In Extra Time, To Face Nigeria In Quarter-Finals
Victor Osimhen scored twice in that game to lead the Super Eagles through.
Other teams advancing to the quarter-finals include Senegal, Mali, hosts Morocco, Cameroon, Egypt, and Côte d’Ivoire, who defeated Burkina Faso 3–0 with goals from Amad Diallo (20′), Yan Diomande (32′), and substitute Bazoumana Touré (87′).
Quarter-Final Fixtures
Friday, 9 January
Mali vs Senegal – Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, 5pm WAT
Cameroon vs Morocco – Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, 9pm WAT
Saturday, 10 January
Nigeria vs Algeria – Stade de Marrakech, Ouahat Sidi Brahim, 5pm WAT
Egypt vs Côte d’Ivoire – Stade Adrar, Agadir, 8pm WAT
AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Results
Algeria 1–0 DR Congo (Boulbina 119′) – aet, Rabat
Ivory Coast 3–0 Burkina Faso (Diallo 20′, Diomande 32′, Toure 87′), Marrakesh
Egypt 3–1 Benin (Attia 69′, Ibrahim 97′, Salah 120+4′; Dossou 83′) – aet, Agadir
Nigeria 4–0 Mozambique (Lookman 20′, Osimhen 25′, 47′, Adams 75′), Fes
Morocco 1–0 Tanzania (Diaz 64′), Rabat
Cameroon 2–1 South Africa (Tchamadeu 34′, Kofane 47′; Makgopa 88′), Rabat
Senegal 3–1 Sudan (P. Gueye 29′, 45+3′, Mbaye 77′; Abdallah 6′), Tangier
Mali 1–1 Tunisia (Sinayoko 90+6-pen; Chaouat 88′) – aet, Mali won 3–2 on penalties, Casablanca
Leading Scorers After Round of 16
4 goals: Diaz (MAR)
3 goals: Lookman, Osimhen (NGR), Diallo (CIV), El Kaabi (MAR), Mahrez (ALG), Salah (EGY), Sinayoko (MLI)
2 goals: P. Gueye, Jackson, C. Ndiaye (SEN), Appollis, Foster (RSA), Kofane, Tchamadeu (CMR), Achouri (TUN), Catamo (MOZ), Kakuta (COD), Maza (ALG), Onyedika (NGR), Toure (CIV)