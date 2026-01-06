Rosenior Reaches Verbal Agreement To Become Chelsea Manager

Liam Rosenior said on Tuesday that he has “verbally agreed” to become the next manager of Premier League giants Chelsea, adding it was “an opportunity I cannot turn down”.

“It looks like I am going to be the next manager of that football club (Chelsea),” the Englishman said at a press conference held at his present club, Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Little-known Rosenior, 41, had been widely touted as the frontrunner to succeed Enzo Maresca since the Italian was sacked on Thursday, not least because Strasbourg and Chelsea are owned by the same consortium, BlueCo.

The former Hull City manager, who has no Premier League coaching experience, will become Chelsea’s fourth permanent boss since BlueCo took control of the Londoners in 2022.

Chelsea have yet to confirm the appointment, but held talks with Rosenior in London on Monday.

Rosenior said he had wanted to announce the news himself in Strasbourg because of his deep feelings for the club.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours,” he said.

“I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

Rosenior has never faced the kind of media glare that will await him in west London.

After a short spell in charge of Brighton’s under-23s, Rosenior, began his senior coaching career in 2019 at Derby County, first under Phillip Cocu and then as assistant to Wayne Rooney.

Rosenior briefly replaced Rooney on an interim basis in 2022 and later that year took over as manager of Hull City in the Championship.

After just over 18 months in charge, he was sacked and in July 2024 was appointed by Strasbourg, guiding them to seventh place last season.

AFP