Tinubu Appoints First Female DG Of Nigerian Law School

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olugbemisola Odusote as the new Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Law School (NLS).

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the appointment, which takes effect from January 10, 2026, is for a four-year term.

“As Director-General, Odusote will be responsible for the institution’s overall academic leadership, administrative management, and strategic direction across all campuses,” the statement reads.

“She will also serve as the primary liaison between the school, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, and the Nigerian Bar Association.”

According to the statement, Odusote, 57, will succeed Isa Chiroma, the current DG, whose tenure expires on January 9, 2026, after eight years of service.

The appointee is currently the deputy director-general and head of the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School. She will become the first woman to lead the institution since its establishment in 1962.

Odusote obtained her bachelor’s degree in law from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and was called to the bar in 1988.

She holds a master’s from the same university, specialising in company and commercial law, and a doctorate degree in law from the University of Surrey, United Kingdom (UK), with research focus on public law and administration of justice.

Odusote joined the Nigerian Law School as a lecturer in 2001 and has risen through the ranks, serving as head of academic department, director of academics, and head of campus.