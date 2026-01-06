Fire Guts BRT On Third Mainland Bridge

A high-capacity bus caught fire on the Third Mainland Bridge on Tuesday in Lagos State.

The bus was reportedly heading towards Iyana Oworo when the fire broke out near the Adekunle axis of the bridge.

It is unclear whether there were any casualties as of the time of filing this report.

[1PM] #3MB #IncidentReport Advertisement A high-capacity bus is on fire on the Third Mainland Bridge, by Adekunle, inwards Iyana Oworo, affecting traffic. Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire, and our officers are on scene managing the traffic situation.@Sola_Giwa @seunosiyemi_… pic.twitter.com/S1LDv2lq4D — LASTMA (@followlastma) January 6, 2026

READ ALSO: 2026 Budget Will Solidify Reforms Gains, FG Reassures Nigerians

Channels Television gathered that the incident has disrupted traffic on the bridge, prompting the deployment of firefighters from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service to contain the blaze.

Confirming the incident in a statement shared on X, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said efforts were ongoing to bring the situation under control.

The agency added that its officers were already on ground to manage traffic and minimise congestion.

“A high-capacity bus is on fire on the Third Mainland Bridge, by Adekunle, inwards Iyana Oworo, affecting traffic,” the statement read.

“Efforts are ongoing to put out the fire, and our officers are on scene managing the traffic situation.”