Lagos Approves 13% Fare Increase On BRT, Standard Routes

The Lagos State Government has approved a 13 per cent increase in fares across all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes, including Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and standard routes.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), in a statement on Monday, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the approval following a passionate appeal from regulated public transport operators, who raised concerns over the sustainability of transit operations amid mounting economic pressures.

It said that the new fare structure would take effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.

According to the state government, the adjustment is aimed at cushioning the impact of sustained economic challenges affecting public transport operations.

“The review is also in line with the previously approved annual fare review mechanism. The urgency of the review, officials noted, is underscored by persistent inflationary trends, with Nigeria’s inflation rate closing 2025 at 15.2 per cent, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS),” the statement signed by LAMATA’s Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi, read.

It further noted that Bus Operating Companies (BOCs) had continued to grapple with rising operational costs, including increased expenses for vehicle maintenance, spare parts, and staff salaries, particularly following the implementation of the new national minimum wage structure.

“In a bid to maintain and improve service standards, operators are also investing in the procurement of new, cleaner, and more fuel-efficient buses to enhance passenger comfort and promote environmental sustainability.

“The government reassured commuters of its commitment to balancing affordability with the need to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient public transportation across the state,” it added.