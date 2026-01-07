Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of 57 Properties Worth ₦213.2bn Linked To Malami

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and two of his sons, Abdulaziz and Abiru—Rahman.

The multi-billion naira landed properties, which are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and valued at ₦213,234,120,000, are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States.

They are all to be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the forfeiture order following an ex parte motion moved by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ekele Iheanacho, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

In granting the order, Justice Nwite said, “It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The judge also directed the publication of the interim order of forfeiture in any national daily “inviting any person(s) or body (ies) who may have interest in the properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties, should not be made”.

He then adjourned the matter to January 27, 2026, for a report of compliance.

Alleged Money Laundering

Malami, his wife, Bashir Asabe, and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz, are currently facing an alleged ₦8.7 billion money laundering charge before Justice Nwite.

The properties include Rayhaan University Buildings, Agro allied factory buildings, machines, hotels, pharmacy, supermarket, primary and secondary schools, oil and gas filling stations, shops and other buildings.

Some of them are Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot 3011, within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at ₦500,000,000.00 (value after enhancement at ₦5,950,000,000), and a two-winged large storey building situate at 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased Dec. 2018 at ₦7,000,000,000.

Also included are Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, comprising a five-storey Building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi, with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at ₦850,000,000 with additional ₦300,000,000 to take possession (value after completion ₦8,400,000,000); property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, Comprising Terraces, purchased in January 2021 at ₦360,000,000.

Others listed are property No. 3, Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Limited, Maitama, with 15 rooms), which was purchased in February 2018 at ₦430,000,000 (current value after rehabilitation is ₦12,950,000,000); plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent) Asokoro District, which was purchased in July 2021 at ₦325,000,000; and shop No. C82 Citiscape — Shariff Plaza, Plot 739 Cadastral Zone A07, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, FCT, Abuja, which was purchased in March 2024 at ₦120,000,000.

Also listed are No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, which was purchased in December 2022 at ₦300,000,000; plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated; a plaza, commercial toilets, laundering, and warehouse tanks; 100 Hectares Of Land Along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road, which was purchased in 2020 at ₦100,000,000; and a four-bedroom bungalow, Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, which was purchased in 2023 at ₦101,000,000.

The properties further include shops Nos. A36, B3 Vegas Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, which was purchased in July 2023 at ₦158,000,000; No. 26, Babbi Drive, Bua Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 at ₦136,000,000; No. 27, Efab Estates Avenue, 59 Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 at ₦120,000,000; four Bedroom/ 2 Rooms Boys Quarters At No. 10B, Doka Crescent Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in Jan. 2018 at ₦40, 000, 000.00.

Also included are Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 at ₦85,000,000, a bedroom duplex and boys quarters At No. 12 Yalinga Street, Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse Il, Abuja, purchased in Oct. 2018 at ₦150,000,000; two warehouse shops B40 and B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 at ₦50,000,000; and twin houses At Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Cadastral Zone B01, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, was purchased between February and May 2017 at ₦250,000,000.

Others are properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, and sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage; nine units of three bedrooms, bungalow; three units of two bedroom, bungalow, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between February 2023 and September 2023 at ₦187,000,000, among other assets listed in the schedule.