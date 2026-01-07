Solskjaer, Carrick Set For Manchester United Talks After Amorim Exit – Reports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrickcould each hold fresh talks with Manchester United as the club seeks to appoint an interim head coach after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, according to British media reports.

The two former United players are believed to have held a first round of informal discussions with sporting director Jason Wilcox on Tuesday, ahead of United’s Premier League match at Burnley.

Another former United star, Darren Fletcher, who is in charge of the Under-18 side, has been named interim head coach and will be in charge for the game.

It is now being suggested that both Carrick and Solskjaer could feature in a new backroom team at Old Trafford after Amorim was dismissed on Monday following a reported row with Wilcox last Friday.

If Solskjaer is named as Amorim’s successor, it would represent a return to the United hotseat.

The former United and Norway forward initially took charge on an interim basis in December 2018 after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, before he was appointed full-time the following March.

Solskjaer, however, was sacked in November 2021, with ex-England midfielder Carrick placed in temporary charge.

United head into the Burnley match sixth in the Premier League, with eight wins from their 20 English top-flight matches so far this season.

Amorim’s Reign

Amorim was sacked on Monday as manager 14 months after arriving at Old Trafford.

United said in a statement that the Portuguese had left his role, with the club’s leadership having “reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change”.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the club added.

After a 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday, an irate Amorim stressed he was United’s manager rather than just the coach during an eye-catching press conference in which he told the scouting department and director of football, Jason Wilcox, “to do their job”.

The 40-year-old had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match as the United boss refused to clarify his recent comments about the club’s transfer plans.

He had looked downbeat when he sidestepped those questions but was more forthcoming when asked on Sunday if he still felt he had confidence from the board.

Amorim was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to the Europa League final in Bilbao in May, losing to Tottenham Hotspur, but they finished 15th in the Premier League last season.

His 14-month stint is the shortest reign of a permanent manager at United since David Moyes was sacked just eight months into his tenure in 2014.

United, 20-time English champions, have not won the Premier League since 2013, in Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.