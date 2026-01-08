Seplat Energy Appoints New UK Brokers

Seplat Energy Plc has appointed Canaccord Genuity Limited and Peel Hunt LLP as its new joint UK Corporate Brokers.

A disclosure filed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) noted that Canaccord Genuity Limited and Peel Hunt LLP, in their new role, will work alongside British investment banking and capital markets firm Citigroup Global Markets Limited.

The new joint brokers—Canaccord Genuity and Peel Hunt—bring significant European investment banking experience to Seplat’s team.

Canadian firm Canaccord operates across London, Paris, Dublin, and other key financial centres, while Peel Hunt is a UK-based investment bank and broker registered in England and Wales.

Their appointment comes as investor sentiment around Seplat strengthens, likely fueled by confidence in the company’s strategic direction and Nigeria’s improving energy sector outlook.

According to broker data and trading volume reports, Seplat Energy shares have seen an increase in activity across both exchanges.

On the London Stock Exchange, trading volumes in early January have reached over 1.1 million shares, nearing the 1.5 million shares traded during the entire December 2024.

On the Nigerian Exchange, over 1.8 million shares have been exchanged so far in January, nearing the 2 million shares recorded in December.

During this period, Seplat has gained 6.23% month-to-date on the NGX, after it rose 11.26% on the LSE in the first trading week of January 2026, following the stake sale deal, which was completed at a premium of 305 pence per share.

READ ALSO: Apapa Customs Reports ₦2.93trn Revenue In 2025

Heirs Energies recently acquired a 20% stake in Seplat from French oil company Maurel & Prom, a deal that triggered a spike in trading activity and heightened investor interest.

The 20% stake acquired by Heirs Energies from Maurel & Prom included 120.4 million shares sold at a premium of 305 pence.

On January 7th, 2026, Seplat shares rallied by 10% on the NGX, trading over 566,000 units and reaching a price of ₦6,171.0.