Seplat Appoints Tony Elumelu As Non-Executive Director

The Board of Seplat Energy Thursday announced the appointment of Tony Elumelu as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, effective 22 January 2026.

A statement by Seplat said the development was after the resignation of Olivier Cleret De Langavant as a Non-Executive Director, effective 22 January 2026.

The company had announced the sale of Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA (“M&P”) 20.07% shareholding in Seplat to a combination of Heirs Holdings Limited and Heirs Energies Limited.

The statement signed by Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal/Company Secretary at Seplat, the company said Langavant, who joined the Board on 28 January 2020 as a nominee of M&P, has rendered exceptional service throughout his tenure, providing strategic technical counsel and invaluable insights that have materially supported the Company’s progress.

Seplat’s Board described Elumelu as a distinguished African investor and philanthropist, globally recognised as one of the most prominent voices on Africa’s transformation agenda.

Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a diversified investment company with interests across strategic sectors of the African economy, including energy, power, banking, insurance, technology, real estate, hospitality, and healthcare.

He also serves as Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Heirs Energies, Transcorp Group, whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand.

In 2010, he established The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. His global influence has been widely acknowledged, including recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World (2020) and the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (2022).

He also serves on several global boards, including UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Global Leadership Council and the International Monetary Fund’s Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

“We are confident that Mr. Elumelu’s extensive experience and visionary leadership will significantly advance Seplat Energy’s strategic objectives and reinforce the Company’s commitment to sustainable growth and long-term success.

“Please join us in expressing our deepest gratitude to Mr. Langavant for his outstanding service and welcoming Mr. Elumelu to the Board”, the statement read in part.

Speaking on Elumelu’s appointment, Chairman of Seplat Energy, Udoma Udo Udoma, said: “On behalf of the Board and Management, I wish to express our profound appreciation to Mr. Langavant for his outstanding contribution to Seplat Energy over the past six years.

“His expertise and commitment have been instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives. We warmly welcome Mr. Elumelu to the Board and look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and leadership as we continue to pursue sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”