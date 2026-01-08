Wike Commends Tinubu, Umahi Over Temporary Opening Of East–West Road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for the temporary opening of the East–West Road, describing the project as world-class and long overdue.

Wike made the remarks during a thank-you visit to Bonny in Rivers State, where he said the completion of the road had always been part of President Tinubu’s vision.

“I want to thank my friend and colleague, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, for fulfilling Mr President’s dream and making it a reality. This shows clearly that we do not take your support for granted,” Wike said.

He stressed that gratitude was essential in leadership, noting that those who benefit from support must always appreciate those who stood by them.

According to him, the visit to Bonny was part of efforts to thank the people for their support during the 2023 general elections.

Wike recalled that the decision to support President Tinubu in 2023 was a difficult one but said the people of Bonny stood firm and took the risk alongside them.

“We had no written agreement with Mr President. The only assurance he gave us was that if we supported him, we would not do so in vain. Today, this Bonny road, which has been a political road for decades, speaks for itself,” he said.

The FCT Minister described the East–West Road, particularly the Bonny axis, as a project that successive administrations had promised but failed to complete meaningfully.

He expressed gratitude to God that, without pressure, the Tinubu administration had delivered a road that residents could now use comfortably.

“Before now, travelling to Bonny was always a challenge. But as we came in today by road, I gave glory to God. This road alone is enough reason for the people of Bonny to continue to support Mr President,” Wike added.

He urged residents not to be swayed by political propaganda, stressing that visible and usable infrastructure was more important than empty promises. He also praised the quality of the project, describing it as solid work handled by a reputable construction company.

Wike commended Bonny leaders for their loyalty, dedication and commitment, noting that while disagreements were inevitable in politics, unity remained essential for development.

“In politics, there will always be disagreements, just like in families. What matters is the ability to agree to disagree and still work together. When a place is united, the benefits will naturally come,” he said.

He specifically praised the leadership of the area and the Chairman of the Bonny Local Government Council, urging them to continue working together for the good of the people.

Wike assured residents that he would not disappoint them, while appreciating their trust and support.

Also speaking, the member representing Bonny/Degema Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Cyril Hart, commended Wike for his achievements and assured him of continued support from the constituency for President Tinubu and other candidates in 2027.

Similarly, the political leader of Bonny, Chief George Tolofari, praised Wike for his developmental strides in the area, stating that the people of Bonny were not ungrateful.

He said they were concerned about recent political developments and assured Wike of their support to correct past mistakes.

Earlier, the Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Hon. Abinye Pepple, described Wike as the political leader of Rivers State and thanked him for his role in his political growth.

He commended Wike’s achievements both as former Governor of Rivers State and as Minister, and assured him of the unwavering support of the people of Bonny Local Government Area.