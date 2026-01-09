2027: Obi Will Be Welcomed Back To LP If Denied ADC Presidential Ticket — Datti

Former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, says Peter Obi will be welcomed back to the party if he does not get the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.

Datti said this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, and explained that it is better for Obi to come back to the platform in which they contested the 2023 presidential election.

“I also said if Peter Obi does not get the ticket there in ADC, he is more than welcome back to the Labour Party,” the Kaduna-born running mate of Obi said.

“I will stand there and nobody will do anything bad to Peter Obi. It is better for him to come back than for him to do another type of agenda”.

READ ALSO: [2027] PDP Will Meet With Obi, Atiku — Ogidi

His comment comes after Obi joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, about three years after they contested on a joint ticket for the presidency under the Labour Party (LP).

However, Datti said, he is proud of what he and Obi have achieved together.

Meanwhile, the LP chieftain has denied claims of leaving the opposition party, describing reports suggesting such as false.

He explained during the morning show that he only clarified that he was still a member of the LP.

“I never declared to contest the presidency even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency. I simply reiterated my membership of the Labour Party,” he said.

“That is all and in the submissions I made, I clearly stated that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest.”

He blamed those who employ sensationalism on social media “for putting out wrong narratives to emotional listeners”.